Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Car thefts prompt class action
A Kia sign stands over a row of unsold cars
A Kia sign stands over a row of unsold cars at a dealership in Centennial, Colorado, in this Dec. 20, 2020, photo. Class actions against Kia and Hyundai have been filed across the country, claiming inadequate theft protection. (AP file photo: David Zalubowski)

Car thefts prompt class action

Minnesota man claims stolen Kia lacked security feature

By: Laura Brown September 16, 2022

A Minnesota man has filed a class action lawsuit following the theft of his car. It is the latest class action lawsuit filed against Kia and Hyundai as a result of the high number of thefts of those vehicles.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo