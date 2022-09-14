Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
A person's hand next to ballots and a counting mechanism
Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (AP Photo: Wong Maye-E)

Wisconsin judge refuses to suspend absentee ballot ruling

By: The Associated Press September 14, 2022

A Wisconsin judge on Tuesday sided with Republicans and declined to suspend his ruling from last week that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots.

