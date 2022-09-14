Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Gun advocates fight for bump stocks in latest hearing
A bump stock
A bump stock is displayed on March 15, 2019, in Harrisonburg, Virginia. (AP file photo)

Gun advocates fight for bump stocks in latest hearing

By: The Associated Press September 14, 2022

A federal appeals court was told Tuesday that there is no basis in federal law for a Trump administration ban on bump stocks.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo