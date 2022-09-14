Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Agribusiness loses contract fight

Poultry firm must honor unmet obligations despite subsidiary’s ‘LLC’

By: Laura Brown September 14, 2022

Parent companies of agricultural commodities producers are liable for unmet contractual obligations of subsidiaries, even if those subsidiaries are organized as LLCs.

