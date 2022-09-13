Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Maryland high court limits smartphone searches

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires September 13, 2022

Search warrants of smartphones may not be so broad as to allow detectives to scour them for information beyond that related to the suspected criminal activity, Maryland’s top court ruled recently.

