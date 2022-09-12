Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Debra Stephens in the foreground with other Washington Supreme Court justices blurred in the background
Washington Supreme Court Justice Debra Stephens authored the opinion in which the Washington Supreme Court upheld a 61-year sentence for Tonelli Anderson, a Black man who was 17 when he shot two women, killing one of them and blinding the other, in 1994. (AP file photo)

Washington Supreme Court OKs virtual life term for teen

By: The Associated Press September 12, 2022

One year after saying virtual life sentences are unconstitutional for teenage killers, the Washington Supreme Court changed course in a split ruling that drew irate dissents from four justices.

