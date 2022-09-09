Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Close-up of people's hands holding several absentee ballots
Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Nov. 3, 2020. (AP file photo)

Wisconsin election clerks race to understand ruling

By: The Associated Press September 9, 2022

Wisconsin’s 1,800-plus election clerks are racing to understand a judge’s ruling nine weeks before the election that some fear could lead to absentee ballots being counted in parts of the battleground state but rejected in others.

