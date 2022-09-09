Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / People with disabilities sue over blocked Portland sidewalks
Tents line a sidewalk
Tents line a sidewalk in Portland, Oregon, on Dec. 9, 2020. (AP file photo)

People with disabilities sue over blocked Portland sidewalks

By: The Associated Press September 9, 2022

People with disabilities in Portland, Oregon, have sued the city, saying they can’t navigate its sidewalks because of sprawling homeless encampments.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo