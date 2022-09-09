Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Michigan court puts abortion question on ballot
A group of people, with some holding signs, at a rally for abortion rights
Abortion rights demonstrators attend a rally outside the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, on June 24, 2022, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. (AP file photo)

Michigan court puts abortion question on ballot

By: The Associated Press September 9, 2022

Voters will determine whether to place abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution, the state Supreme Court declared Thursday, settling the issue a day before the fall ballot must be completed.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo