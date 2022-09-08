Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jessica M. Gray and Victoria M. Santoro Mair
Jessica M. Gray, left, tried the case with her Sweeney Merrigan colleague Victoria M. Santoro Mair, right. (Photo: Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly)

Trip and fall victim gets $1.4 million after lowball offers

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires September 8, 2022

A pair of Boston attorneys are sharing a sense of vindication after rejecting what they viewed as “minimal” defense offers to settle the negligence claims of a client who suffered a gruesome leg injury while leaving a store in 2017.

