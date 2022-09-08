Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Features / Breaking the Ice / Breaking the Ice: Inclusivity draws attorney to HCBA leadership
Jessica Klander
Jessica Klander is on track to serve as HCBA president in the 2025-2026 bar year. (Submitted photo)

Breaking the Ice: Inclusivity draws attorney to HCBA leadership

By: Todd Nelson September 8, 2022

Bassford Remele shareholder Jessica Klander, who recently joined the Hennepin County Bar Association’s executive committee as secretary, said its commitment to diversity and inclusion helped motivate her to pursue role a leadership role with the association.

