Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Prince photographer falls short
Prince, shown during a 1985 performance
Prince performs Feb. 18, 1985, in in Inglewood, California. Allen Beaulieu, Prince’s photographer from 1979 to 1984, has lost an appeal regarding use of his photographs. (AP file photo: Liu Heung Shing)

Prince photographer falls short

8th Circuit rules in dispute over possession, use of pictures

By: Laura Brown September 7, 2022

The 8th Circuit rules that Prince’s former personal photographer does not have a claim against former collaborators and a potential investor, who he said kept his photos and used them without permission.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo