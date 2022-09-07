Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Packaging for an electronic cigarette and menthol pods from Juul Labs
Packaging for an electronic cigarette and menthol pods from Juul Labs is displayed on Feb. 25, 2020, in Pembroke Pines, Florida. (AP file photo)

Juul Labs settles with 33 states over teen vaping

Minnesota pursuing its own suit over e-cigarettes

By: The Associated Press September 7, 2022

Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products.

