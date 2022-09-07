Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Close-up of part of a page from a court order granting a special master
A page from the order granting a request by former President Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate is photographed Monday. (AP photo)

Judge faces criticism following order in Trump case

By: The Associated Press September 7, 2022

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is facing sharp criticism following her decision this week to grant a request by former President Donald Trump’s legal team for an independent arbiter to review documents obtained during an FBI search of his Florida property last month.

