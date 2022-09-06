Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Appeals court sends custody beef back to Waseca County
3D illustration of "FALSE ALLEGATION" title on Legal Documents
Depositphotos.com image

Appeals court sends custody beef back to Waseca County

Venue challenge rejected in false-report conviction

By: Dan Heilman September 6, 2022

A custody dispute that had already taken some strange turns will now take another one – back to district court.

About Dan Heilman

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo