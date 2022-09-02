Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Wisconsin AG hopeful won’t commit to Trump in 2024
Eric Toney poses at the Stone Oak Coffee Haus
Wisconsin GOP attorney general hopeful Eric Toney poses at the Stone Oak Coffee Haus in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, on Aug. 31. Toney won’t commit to voting for Donald Trump in 2024 should he run for president again. (AP photo: Todd Richmond)

Wisconsin AG hopeful won’t commit to Trump in 2024

By: The Associated Press September 2, 2022

Wisconsin’s Republican attorney general candidate won’t commit to voting for Donald Trump in 2024 if he runs for president again, putting him at odds with other top Republicans on the ballot.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo