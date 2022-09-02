Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Bigger roles for non-lawyers
Illustration showing parts of two gears with the words "Legal Services" imprinted in them
Depositphotos.com image

Bigger roles for non-lawyers

States looking to paraprofessionals to keep legal gears turning

By: Laura Brown September 2, 2022

Several states, including Minnesota, are looking into allowing paraprofessionals to help litigants in certain matters.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo