Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Features / Breaking the Ice / Breaking the Ice: Corporate attorney is drawn to U of M classroom
Kiri Somermeyer
Kiri Somermeyer was associate general counsel at Lakeville-based cereal maker Post Consumer Brands. (Submitted photo)

Breaking the Ice: Corporate attorney is drawn to U of M classroom

By: Todd Nelson September 1, 2022

Kiri Somermeyer has brought her affinity for teaching from the corporate world to the classroom as the executive director of the University of Minnesota Law School’s Corporate Institute.

About Todd Nelson

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo