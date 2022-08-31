Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Lawyers awarded over $70 million in Florida condo collapse
A 2021 photo showing the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, Florida.
This July 4, 2021, file photo shows the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, Florida. The lawyers who secured a $1.1 billion settlement for victims of the collapse have been awarded more than $70 million. (AP Photo: Lynne Sladky)

Lawyers awarded over $70 million in Florida condo collapse

By: The Associated Press August 31, 2022

Lawyers who secured a $1.1 billion settlement in the deadly collapse last year of a beachfront Florida condominium building were awarded more than $70 million in fees Monday by a judge.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo