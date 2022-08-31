Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge: Disabled Wisconsin voters can get help with ballots

By: The Associated Press August 31, 2022

U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson issued his order ahead of the November election saying that voters who have difficulty returning their own ballot can choose someone to do so for them.

