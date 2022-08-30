Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Quandaries & Quagmires: Important lessons from an imposter
Cropped image of female candidate holding resume at desk during interview
Depositphotos.com image

Quandaries & Quagmires: Important lessons from an imposter

Risk-management policies in legal hiring and departures

By: Jennifer Bovitz, Special to Minnesota Lawyer August 30, 2022

A recent public discipline case illustrates that legal employers must maintain and actively employ risk-management tools in recruitment and hiring.

About Jennifer Bovitz, Special to Minnesota Lawyer

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo