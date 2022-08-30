Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lawsuit against school district, union advances

Complaint alleges taxes fund political advocacy

By: Dan Heilman August 30, 2022

A court decision regarding a dispute over advocacy work done by teachers will be sent back to a lower court after being reversed by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

