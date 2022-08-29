Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / U.S. court backs insurer in online fraud dispute
Illustration of a black magnifying glass on a white background with the word "fraud" printed in the middle of the glass along with blurred numbers showing "0" and "1" to represent computer code
Depositphotos.com image

U.S. court backs insurer in online fraud dispute

By: Laura Brown August 29, 2022

The U.S. District Court for Minnesota has upheld an insurance company’s delineation between computer fraud and social engineering fraud.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo