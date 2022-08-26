Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Volunteer escorts and others stand outside the Red River Women's Clinic in Moorhead, Minnesota, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The clinic has operated since 1998 in Fargo, where it was North Dakota's only abortion clinic, but now faces likely shutdown on a trigger law banning abortion. (AP Photo)

Judge puts hold on N.D. trigger law banning abortion

By: The Associated Press August 26, 2022

A judge on Thursday again blocked a trigger law banning abortion in North Dakota as he weighs arguments from the state’s lone abortion clinic that the law violates the state constitution.

