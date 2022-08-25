Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Space law: Lunar resource claims fall into gray area
astronaut Neil Armstrong reflected in the helmet visor of Buzz Aldrin on the surface of the moon
This detail of a July 20, 1969, photo shows astronaut Neil Armstrong reflected in the helmet visor of Buzz Aldrin on the surface of the moon. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)

Space law: Lunar resource claims fall into gray area

By: The Associated Press August 25, 2022

Lofty ambitions that call for permanent lunar bases collide with a looming legal question, namely how to manage space resources.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo