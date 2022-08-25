Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Chauvin moved to Arizona federal pen in Floyd killing
Derek Chauvin in the courtroom
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin’s sentencing hearing in Minneapolis on June 25, 2021. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File )

Chauvin moved to Arizona federal pen in Floyd killing

By: The Associated Press August 25, 2022

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken Wednesday from a maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights to the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo