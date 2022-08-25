Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Becker school district withdraws ‘gag order’ on staff

By: The Associated Press August 25, 2022

The so-called gag order came to light after the teachers union in Becker filed a lawsuit in order to speak freely about the school board’s plan to ban “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts.”

