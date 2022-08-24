Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
A band of minerals in rods that have been taken from underground
This Oct. 4, 2011, file photo, shows a band of shiny minerals drilled from underground rock near Ely, Minnesota similar to what Twin Metals hopes to mine for. (AP Photo: Steve Karnowski)

Twin Metals sues over copper-nickel mine leases

By: The Associated Press August 24, 2022

The developers of a proposed copper-nickel mine upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota sued the Biden administration Monday to seek the reinstatement of federal mineral rights leases that are crucial to the $1.7 billion project.

