Parents of Minnesota teen subjected to hazing assault are suing

By: The Associated Press August 24, 2022

The parents of a teenage boy who was assaulted after football practice at a Minnesota high school have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit claiming the coach and others failed to protect their son against known hazing.

