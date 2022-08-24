Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Court upholds Mayo Clinic dismissal of consultant
The Mayo Clinic Entrance and Sign
Sameh Mahmoud Mohamed Said was hired by the Mayo Clinic in 2015 as a senior associate consultant in the cardiovascular surgery department. (Depositphotos.com image)

Court upholds Mayo Clinic dismissal of consultant

8th Circuit finds misconduct, not discrimination, prompted firing

By: Laura Brown August 24, 2022

The Mayo Clinic dismissed a cardiovascular consultant for misconduct, including sexual harassment, rather than for discriminatory reasons, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo