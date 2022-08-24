Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Court: Negligent guardian immune from liability for general damages
Hand of old woman sleep in bed.
Depositphotos.com image

Court: Negligent guardian immune from liability for general damages

By: Laura Brown August 24, 2022

A private guardian is immune from liability for general damages even if she negligently performed her duty to provide for the care, comfort, and maintenance needs of a person subject to guardianship, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo