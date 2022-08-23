Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with Officer Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta on June 12, 2020. (Atlanta Police Department via AP, File)

Officers won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting

By: The Associated Press August 23, 2022

Two white Atlanta police officers who clashed with Rayshard Brooks acted reasonably during the 2020 encounter that ended with the 27-year-old Black man’s fatal shooting, a prosecutor said Tuesday in announcing his decision not to pursue charges against them.

