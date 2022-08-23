Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
This undated file photo shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot by police in her apartment in March 2020. (Courtesy of Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, file)

Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor case

By: The Associated Press August 23, 2022

A former Louisville police detective who helped falsify the warrant that led to the deadly police raid at Breonna Taylor’s apartment has pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge.

