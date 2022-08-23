Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Phoenix police stand in front of police headquarters on May 30, 2020, in Phoenix, waiting for marchers protesting the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A controversial Arizona law restricting how the public can film police is facing its first legal challenge with a lawsuit filed by the ACLU. (AP file photo: Ross D. Franklin)

ACLU sues over Arizona law limiting filming of police

By: The Associated Press August 23, 2022

A controversial Arizona law restricting how the public can film police faced its first legal challenge Tuesday with a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

