An inmate leans against his cell bars
An inmate leans against his cell bars in Cell Hall B of the Minnesota Correctional Facility–Stillwater during a prison tour by legislators on Jan. 25, 2019. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)

State withdraws return-to-prison orders

By: Laura Brown August 22, 2022

After a short but effective legal pushback, the state has reversed its orders that 18 inmates released due to the pandemic needed to return.

