People wearing black T-shirts behind a lectern look toward the right while smiling
Fired Starbucks employees celebrate the result of a vote to unionize one of the coffee company's locations on June 7 in Memphis, Tennessee. In a decision issued on Thursday a federal judge ordered Starbucks to reinstate seven employees in Memphis who were fired after leading an effort to unionize their store. (AP file photo)

Starbucks must reinstate fired workers, federal judge rules

By: The Associated Press August 19, 2022

A federal judge is ordering Starbucks to reinstate seven employees in Memphis who were fired earlier this year after leading an effort to unionize their store.

