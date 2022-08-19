Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Post-Roe differences surface in Wisconsin GOP over abortion rules
Robin Vos in front of an American flag
Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly speaker, Robin Vos, pictured, supports an abortion ban with an exception for a mother’s life and adding protections for instances involving rape and incest. Others oppose exceptions for rape and incest. (AP file photo)

Post-Roe differences surface in Wisconsin GOP over abortion rules

By: The Associated Press August 19, 2022

There’s disagreement inside the Wisconsin GOP over how to move forward when they return to the state Capitol in January.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo