Ron DeSantis holds a microphone while standing behind a lectern
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on Friday, July 22, in Tampa. (AP file photo)

Judge blocks Florida ‘stop WOKE’ law pushed by DeSantis

By: The Associated Press August 19, 2022

A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional.

