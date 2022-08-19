2022 Diversity and Inclusion Awards announced

Minnesota Lawyer is pleased to recognize members of the legal community for their contributions to diversity in the practice of law in its sixth annual Diversity and Inclusion Awards.

These honored groups and individuals have made a significant impact with respect to diversity and inclusion on the greater community or within their organizations. They will be honored at an awards celebration on Oct. 7.

The honorees were chosen by an independent panel based on their achievements and their commitment to the Minnesota diversity and inclusion community.

Congratulations to the 2022 Diversity and Inclusion Awards honorees.

Group

Diversity & Inclusion Inventor Spotlight Authors

Carlson Caspers Vandenburgh & Lindquist, PA

City of Bloomington Legal Racial Equity Action Team

City of Bloomington

Rachel A. Kitze Collins, David McKinney, Katherine S. Barrett Wiik, Amy S. Conners, Jess Braverman

Lockridge Grindal Nauen P.L.L.P.; ACLU; Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP; Best & Flanagan LLP; Gender Justice

Legacy

Michelle Miller

Medtronic

Individual

Gerardo “Jerry” Alcazar

Norton Rose Fulbright

Erin Bryan

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Darnell M. Cage and Dadri-Anne Graham

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP and Cargill

Amy B. Conway

Stinson LLP

Juanita C. Freeman

Minnesota Judicial Branch

Cresston Gackle

Cresston Law LLC

Jenny Gassman-Pines

Greene Espel PLLP

Ayah Helmy

Bright Health

Guled Ibrahim

City of Minneapolis

Garry W. Jenkins

University of Minnesota Law School

Jacquelyn S. Lutz

Messick Law, PLLC

Dana Mitchell

Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers

Ann Motl

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Bradley A. Pederson

Maslon LLP

Sharon E. Roberg-Perez, Ph.D.

Robins Kaplan LLP

Gregory Schwartz

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

