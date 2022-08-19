Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / 2022 Diversity and Inclusion Awards announced
Diversity & Inclusion logo

2022 Diversity and Inclusion Awards announced

By: Minnesota Lawyer August 19, 2022

Minnesota Lawyer is pleased to recognize members of the legal community for their contributions to diversity in the practice of law in its sixth annual Diversity and Inclusion Awards.

These honored groups and individuals have made a significant impact with respect to diversity and inclusion on the greater community or within their organizations. They will be honored at an awards celebration on Oct. 7.

The honorees were chosen by an independent panel based on their achievements and their commitment to the Minnesota diversity and inclusion community.

Congratulations to the 2022 Diversity and Inclusion Awards honorees.

 

Group

Diversity & Inclusion Inventor Spotlight Authors

Carlson Caspers Vandenburgh & Lindquist, PA

 

City of Bloomington Legal Racial Equity Action Team

City of Bloomington

 

Rachel A. Kitze Collins, David McKinney, Katherine S. Barrett Wiik, Amy S. Conners, Jess Braverman

Lockridge Grindal Nauen P.L.L.P.; ACLU; Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP; Best & Flanagan LLP; Gender Justice

 

Legacy

Michelle Miller

Medtronic

 

Individual

Gerardo “Jerry” Alcazar

Norton Rose Fulbright

 

Erin Bryan

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

 

Darnell M. Cage and Dadri-Anne Graham

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP and Cargill

 

Amy B. Conway

Stinson LLP

 

Juanita C. Freeman

Minnesota Judicial Branch

 

Cresston Gackle              

Cresston Law LLC

 

Jenny Gassman-Pines

Greene Espel PLLP

 

Ayah Helmy

Bright Health

 

Guled Ibrahim

City of Minneapolis

 

Garry W. Jenkins

University of Minnesota Law School

 

Jacquelyn S. Lutz

Messick Law, PLLC

 

Dana Mitchell

Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers

 

Ann Motl

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

 

Bradley A. Pederson

Maslon LLP

 

Sharon E. Roberg-Perez, Ph.D.

Robins Kaplan LLP

 

Gregory Schwartz

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

 

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.

About Minnesota Lawyer

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo