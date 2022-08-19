2022 Diversity and Inclusion Awards announced

Minnesota Lawyer is pleased to recognize members of the legal community for their contributions to diversity in the practice of law in its sixth annual Diversity and Inclusion Awards.
These honored groups and individuals have made a significant impact with respect to diversity and inclusion on the greater community or within their organizations. They will be honored at an awards celebration on Oct. 7.
The honorees were chosen by an independent panel based on their achievements and their commitment to the Minnesota diversity and inclusion community.
Congratulations to the 2022 Diversity and Inclusion Awards honorees.
Group
Diversity & Inclusion Inventor Spotlight Authors
Carlson Caspers Vandenburgh & Lindquist, PA
City of Bloomington Legal Racial Equity Action Team
City of Bloomington
Rachel A. Kitze Collins, David McKinney, Katherine S. Barrett Wiik, Amy S. Conners, Jess Braverman
Lockridge Grindal Nauen P.L.L.P.; ACLU; Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP; Best & Flanagan LLP; Gender Justice
Legacy
Michelle Miller
Medtronic
Individual
Gerardo “Jerry” Alcazar
Norton Rose Fulbright
Erin Bryan
Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Darnell M. Cage and Dadri-Anne Graham
Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP and Cargill
Amy B. Conway
Stinson LLP
Juanita C. Freeman
Minnesota Judicial Branch
Cresston Gackle
Cresston Law LLC
Jenny Gassman-Pines
Greene Espel PLLP
Ayah Helmy
Bright Health
Guled Ibrahim
City of Minneapolis
Garry W. Jenkins
University of Minnesota Law School
Jacquelyn S. Lutz
Messick Law, PLLC
Dana Mitchell
Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers
Ann Motl
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Bradley A. Pederson
Maslon LLP
Sharon E. Roberg-Perez, Ph.D.
Robins Kaplan LLP
Gregory Schwartz
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
