Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Judge: Suit by group critical of immigration can proceed
Construction crews install new border wall sections seen from Tijuana, Mexico, on Jan. 9, 2019. (AP file photo)

Judge: Suit by group critical of immigration can proceed

By: The Associated Press August 18, 2022

A group calling for sharply limiting immigration has scored a legal victory in its federal lawsuit arguing the Biden administration violated environmental law when it halted construction of the U.S. southern border wall and sought to undo other immigration policies by former President Donald Trump.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo