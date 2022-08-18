Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
In this June 10 photo, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, an investigator hired by Republicans to look into former President Donald Trump's 2020 loss in the battleground state, takes the stand and refuses to answer questions from Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington in Madison. (Wisconsin State Journal via AP, file)

Judge: Gableman no longer in contempt of court

By: The Associated Press August 18, 2022

A judge on Wednesday dropped a contempt order against the former state Supreme Court justice who investigated Wisconsin’s 2020 election, but not without a final jab at Michael Gableman for leading an inquiry where “there is simply nothing there.”

