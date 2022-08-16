Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Briefly: Line Dancing for Lawyers, Take 2

By: Sandra J. Badin and Eric J. Magnuson, Special to Minnesota Lawyer August 16, 2022

When you find yourself needing more room for your arguments, and your request for an enlargement has been denied, don’t experiment with line spacing or typeface options — focus on making better editing choices instead.

