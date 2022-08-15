Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / UMD coach alleging anti-gay discrimination loses on appeal
Former University of Duluth women’s softball coach Jen Banford, center, attends a news conference Sept. 28, 2015, with former women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller, second from right, and women’s basketball coach Annette Wiles, second from left. Lawyers Donald Mark Jr., right, and Dan Siegel, left, look on.
Former University of Duluth women’s softball coach Jen Banford, center, attends a news conference Sept. 28, 2015, with former women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller, second from right, and women’s basketball coach Annette Wiles, second from left. Lawyers Donald Mark Jr., right, and Dan Siegel, left, look on. (Star Tribune via AP, file)

UMD coach alleging anti-gay discrimination loses on appeal

By: Laura Brown August 15, 2022

The 8th Circuit found that the coach failed to show her contract was not renewed because she is openly gay.

About Laura Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo