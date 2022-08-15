Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, left, and his attorney, Robert Paule, arrive for sentencing for violating George Floyd’s civil rights outside the Federal Courthouse Wednesday, July 27, in St. Paul. (Star Tribune via AP, file)

Thao, Kueng say they rejected plea deal in Floyd killing

By: The Associated Press August 15, 2022

Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing told a judge Monday that they have rejected plea deals that would have resulted in three-year prison sentences, setting the stage for trial in October.

