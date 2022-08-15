Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Then-Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speaks during an event Feb. 17 at the Library of Congress for the 2022 Supreme Court Fellows Program hosted by the Law Library of Congress in Washington. (AP file photo)

Breyer, Gorsuch promote Constitution education

By: The Associated Press August 15, 2022

Recently retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has become the honorary co-chairman of a nonpartisan group devoted to education about the Constitution, joining Justice Neil Gorsuch at a time of intense political polarization and rising skepticism about the court’s independence.

