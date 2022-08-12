Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Drew Findling speaks to members of the media
Attorney Drew Findling's firm said in a statement Thursday that it is representing former President Donald Trump along with two other attorneys. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

Trump hires prominent Atlanta attorney

By: The Associated Press August 12, 2022

Donald Trump has hired a prominent Atlanta criminal defense attorney known for defending famous rappers to represent him in matters related to the special grand jury that’s investigating whether the former president illegally tried to interfere with the 2020 election in Georgia.

