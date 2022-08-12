Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Keith Ellison (left) and Jim Schultz
Democratic incumbent Attorney General Keith Ellison, left, will face Republican Jim Schultz, right, in the November election. No GOP candidate has won the attorney general’s race since Doug Head in 1966. (Photos: Pioneer Press and Star Tribune via AP)

Primary buoys Republican hopes in AG race

Crime, abortion rights shape race between Ellison and Schultz

By: The Associated Press August 12, 2022

A primary victory by a political novice has raised Republican hopes for winning the Minnesota attorney general’s office for the first time in over 50 years.

