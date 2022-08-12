Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
A view of a dictionary page showing the definition of the word "inmate"
The word “inmate” appears in Webster's New World Dictionary. (AP photo)

New York scraps word ‘inmate’ in state law

By: The Associated Press August 12, 2022

New York has amended several state laws to remove the word “inmate” and replace it with “incarcerated person” to refer to people serving prison time.

