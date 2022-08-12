Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Tou Thao and his attorney, Robert Paule, face right as they walk toward a courtroom
Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, left, and his attorney, Robert Paule, arrive for sentencing for violating George Floyd’s civil rights outside the Federal Courthouse Wednesday, July 27, in St. Paul. (Star Tribune via AP, file)

Monday hearing set for 2 ex-cops in Floyd’s killing

By: The Associated Press August 12, 2022

A judge scheduled a hearing for Monday on the “status of plea negotiations” for the two remaining officers awaiting trial on state charges in the killing of George Floyd.

