Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Perspectives: Police qualify for immunity in 8th Circuit cases
Police lights by night Stock Photo by ©Alex_Schmidt 37632957 (depositphotos.com)

Perspectives: Police qualify for immunity in 8th Circuit cases

By: Marshall H. Tanick August 10, 2022

One of the many reforms proposed to address police brutality and other issues of wrongful conduct following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis more than two years ago is the limitation or elimination of the doctrine of qualified immunity for law enforcement officers allegedly engaged in brutality of suspected or arrested individuals.

About Marshall H. Tanick

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo